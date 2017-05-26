Yorktowne Hotel public auction will feature thousands of items

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday’s public auction at the historic Yorktowne Hotel is expected to draw hundreds of bidders from all over the region.

The hotel has been a main attraction on Market Street for generations and has played host to entertainers, including Ray Charles as well as dozens of national political figures, such as former President Bill Clinton.

Kim Hogeman with the York County Economic Alliance says the auction is paving the way for the future of the hotel.

“It will still be the Yorktowne Hotel,” Hogeman said. “Its going to be a lot of renovation or restoration and upstairs will have all new hotel rooms, but we will still keep the historic integrity of the ballrooms and other spaces.”

Hogeman says thousands of items will be up for bid, including artwork, linens, furniture, kitchen items, along with tools and laundry equipment.

The public auction will take place on Saturday and starts at 9 a.m. For more information and a full list of auction items, visit toomeyauction.com.

