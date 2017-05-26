Watch: True meaning of Memorial Day remembered at local service

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – On Memorial Day, Americans pay tribute to the fellow Americans who never came home. At Rolling Green Cemetery, they remembered.

“We honor the heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice so we can have our freedoms and live the way that we do,” Sherry Blumantstock said.

Soldiers get it. So do seniors. Shelley Wyland of New Cumberland does, too.

“The true reason why we have Memorial Day is for the people who fought and died,” she said.

Shelley is the daughter of Vietnam veteran Bill Goodman, who doubts the Memorial Day message still resonates.

“People, I don’t think a lot of them appreciate it anymore. They just go about every day,” he said. “All those boys that never came back, it’s hard. It’s really hard.”

But it’s not a hard lesson to teach. Shelley brought her five children to pay tribute.

They’re learning.

Sixteen-year-old Kaitlyn is the veteran of the group.

“To honor the people who fought for our country and died protecting it, to give us everything we have now, all of our freedoms,” she said.

