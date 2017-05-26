Vietnam-era helicopter has new mission to help vets heal

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The UH-1 helicopter in Lancaster Airport hasn’t produced its distinct sound in years.

“I’m sure that’s going to generate a lot of goose bumps because that’s the sound of the Huey coming to rescue them,” Jim Haga said.

For the past two years, for more than 3,900 hours, members of the Liberty War Birds Association have been trying to restore the helicopter that was used during the Vietnam War.

“That’s part of the reason why I am doing it; is to help these guys get closure,” said Kevin Schnetzka, a Liberty War Birds member.

“The fact that it looks and feels the way it did in 1966 or 1968 when it was in Vietnam is one of the most important pieces,” added Michael Caimi, vice president of the War Birds.

The helicopter still has some of its bullet holes, but things like the instrument panel have been restored.

The goal is to get the helicopter flying again to give Vietnam veterans a ride to heal.

“That might be the best thing that could happen to them,” Haga said.

Haga was a “Huey” pilot during the war. He doesn’t like to think about his war stories, but he knows the helicopter will get some veterans talking.

“Some are not going to appreciate it because the memories are too vivid, but we’re prepared to deal with it,” he said.

Restoring the Huey hasn’t been cheap. The Williams Company, the same company aiming to build the controversial Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline, has helped with some of the cost.

Caimi said they are still missing the rotor blades, which he said will be a major cost.

“It all comes down to funding,” Caimi added. “Unfortunately, we’re a non-profit organization and we’re relying on the community and veterans to help fund this project.”

Caimi said if all goes well, the first healing ride will happen later this year.

To learn more about the Liberty War Birds, click here.

