Val’s Kids: Veronica

Veronica is a sweet child who is looking for her forever family. Veronica loves horseback riding and enjoyed some one-on-one riding time at Sneed’s Quarter Horses. The 19 year old is still getting assistance from the state which helps foster children until the age of 21.

Since December, Veronica has been living on her own in an apartment with the help of an independent living coordinator and her caseworker. Veronica hopes she will not have to spend the rest of her life alone. Veroica is hoping to be a nurse one day and work in a children’s hospital.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx

