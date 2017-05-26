Sunday is ‘Fish for Free Day’ in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering the first of two annual ‘Fish for Free Days‘ this Sunday, June 28.

The day is an opportunity for families and friends enjoying Memorial Day weekend picnics near waterways to fish without the required license. A second ‘Fish for Free Day’ happens on the Fourth of July.

“And the theory behind that is we know a lot of people are picnicking on these holidays,” said Rick Levis, PFBC spokesman. “They’re enjoying the many state parks. And they can fish the number of waters that we have and there’s no license required.”

Along with waiving the license requirement for the day, many state parks will loan fishing rods and tackle to new anglers at no cost. A map of those locations can be found here. In the Midstate, participating locations include Little Buffalo and Colonel Denning State Parks in Perry County, Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County and Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County.

All other fishing regulations still apply.

