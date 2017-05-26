State representative hosts spirited town hall in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Representative Greg Rothman hosted his first town hall meeting Thursday evening at the Hampden Township Fire Company Station 1.

“It is a great opportunity to find out what people are concerned about,” Rothman said. “There are a lot of pressing issues that affect all of us.”

Rothman says he was not concerned about things getting out of control.

“I have knocked on more than 18,000 doors over the years,” Rothman said. “I know most of these people, and they are passionate about the issues but respectful.”

Rothman was asked is he supports legislation that limits gifts that lawmakers can receive.

“I think it’s out of control,” he said. “We can be given cash, and it has to be reported if it exceeds $250.”

He went on to say there are some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that take advantage of per diems and other perks.

“That is not why I want to serve the 87th District,” Rothman said. “That is taking advantage of taxpayers.”

Rothman says he is looking forward to hosting future town halls.

