Senate Plaza readied for implosion

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Senate Plaza building will come crashing down Saturday morning.

The explosives are set and crews have been working to clear the area all week. Onlookers have started swarming the scene.

“It’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime events,” said Virginia Thornton, who works next door.

“It looks like they’re pulling scrap metal, tossing it down,” Brett Smith said.

Sheila Varnhorn was watching the work through a fence, but she had a different look on her face.

“I come out here just about every day to watch the progress,” she said.

Varnhorn gazed despondently at the old Highmark building.

“I started working here in August of 1975,” she said. “Of course, it was different then. The top three floors weren’t there.”

She’s here to witness the building’s next phase.

“I want to be here and see it come down and feel it and hear the implosion and be a part of it.”

The implosion is set for 7:30 a.m. ABC27 News will show it live on the air and online.

The public is invited to watch from the Chapel Hill United Church at Poplar Church and Erford roads. Varnhorn will be there with her three grandchildren.

Spectators are asked to get in place by 7 a.m. After that, the surrounding streets will be closed until the area is cleaned up.

“Our company is actually going to do a live stream of the implosion,” said Smith, who can’t make it.

Thornton will be there, she said, to see “how quickly and how controlled that type of explosion can be.”

Then, there’s Richard Varmecky.

“It’s really an eyesore,” he said of the building.

Varmecky is looking forward to the apartments and restaurants that developers have promised.

Even Varnhorn admits that’s a good thing.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said, “but that’s progress.”

