Restaurant Report: Expired food, bleach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Records from the Department of Agriculture show bleach stored with food, expired food, and problems with raw meat all came up in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Elola Halal grocery and takeout on Market Street in Camp Hill was out of compliance with 22 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Bleach was stored with food and equipment. The facility was using chlorine at an “extremely high concentration”, risking contamination of food surfaces, and an insect control device in the kitchen had potential to contaminate food.

Round The Clock Diner on Memory Lane in York was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was beyond its “use or sell by” dates and needed to be thrown out. Employees were risking contamination by not properly washing their hands, and temperature measuring devices that determine whether food is cooked safely were not accurate.

Rockvale Diner on Willowdale Drive in Lancaster was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not performing duties required by the Pennsylvania Food Code. Raw meat was stored in a way that risked contamination. Food was not date-marked to show when it should be thrown out, and there was black, moist residue on the soda nozzles.

Establishments with no violations include Anchored Golf Course in York, A&M Pizza in Palmyra, 3B Ice Cream on Derry Street in Harrisburg, and Reid’s Orchard and Winery near Gettysburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

