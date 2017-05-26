Postmaster pleads guilty to false travel claims

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The postmaster of a Central Pennsylvania post office has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false claims.

Carl R. Bonser, 56, of Lehighton, requested compensation for travel that never occurred, causing a loss of $6,500, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office.

Bonser was postmaster of the Orwigsburg Post Office when he made the false claims from January 1, 2016, through October 31, 2016.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.

