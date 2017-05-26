Postmaster pleads guilty to false travel claims

By Published:

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The postmaster of a Central Pennsylvania post office has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false claims.

Carl R. Bonser, 56, of Lehighton, requested compensation for travel that never occurred, causing a loss of $6,500, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office.

Bonser was postmaster of the Orwigsburg Post Office when he made the false claims from January 1, 2016, through October 31, 2016.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s