Police: Washington man sent lewd materials to Upper Allen girl

Mark Townsend (Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Washington state man is jailed in Cumberland County Prison after police say he sent sexually explicit materials to an Upper Allen Township girl.

Mark Townsend, 44, of Walla Walla, is accused of sending the lewd materials through a social media application, township police said.

He’s charged with obscene and other sexual materials and performances, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Townsend was arrested in Washington last month and extradited to Pennsylvania this week. His bail at the prison was set at $89,000.

