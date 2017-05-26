PennDOT announces replacement work for part of Williamson Road after Memorial Day

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that that a bridge carrying Williamson Road in Antrim Township, Franklin County will close Tuesday as part of a replacement project.
A contractor will close the bridge that carries Williamson Road (Route 3002) over Muddy Run north of Greencastle for up to 68 days. Until the bridge reopens, a detour will be set up that follows Route 11, Kauffman Road, Guitner Road and Stone Bridge Road.
The three-span bridge superstructure, which is structurally deficient, will be replaced with a continuous steel I-beam structure.
According to PennDOT, there are over 2,900 vehicles that travel over the 60-year-old structure on a daily basis.
Work is expected to be finished by mid-August.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.