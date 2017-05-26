Pa. House passes bill to reimburse ambulance companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House this week approved legislation that would require insurance companies to reimburse ambulance companies when patients receive medical care but are not transported to a hospital.

Rep. Steve Barrar (R-Chester/Delaware) said his proposal, House Bill 1013, would allow for reimbursement as long as the ambulance was dispatched by a county 911 center.

Barrar said the current practice where EMS agencies can only be reimbursed if they transport the patient is a significant contributor to the financial challenges facing ambulance companies. He said many ambulance companies are facing pending closures.

He said with advancements in emergency medical services, EMS crews can treat and stabilize patients to the point where a trip to the hospital in an ambulance isn’t necessary. Such emergency calls include drug overdoses that are reversed with Narcan.

The bill is awaiting consideration in the Senate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...