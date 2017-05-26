Pa. House OKs bill for beer distributors to sell wine, liquor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has passed another piece of legislation to change the way alcoholic beverages are sold in the state.

House 1033 would create enhanced permits for beer distributors to sell unlimited quantities of wine and liquor. The measure was sent to the Senate on Tuesday by a vote of 103-91.

Its sponsor, Rep. Brian Ellis (R-Butler) says his measure would provide one-stop shopping for Pennsylvanians by providing places to buy unlimited quantities of beer, wine, and spirits.

The House this year has passed several other alcohol-related bills that are still awaiting consideration in the Senate.

House Bill 438 would allow restaurant and hotel licensees sell takeout liquor, and House Bill 975 would allow all grocery stores to obtain permits to sell wine, not just those with seating capacity.

Another proposal would allow the state to lease and eventually sell off its wholesale system for wine and spirits.

