New addiction recovery pantry expands

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Addiction to drugs, especially heroin and opioids, is a rapidly growing problem when it comes to overdoses and deaths.

The Natalie Cribari Drug Awareness Fund, named after a local woman who died of a heroin overdose, opened a pantry last fall at Migliore Treatment Facility in Harrisburg. The fund provides free food, clothing and other necessities.

Since ABC27 first reported on the treatment facility, Migliore has helped 400 people and counting. A second pantry recently delivered to Migliore is in the process of being set up.

A West Shore pantry, Just For Today Recovery and Veterans Support Services, opened May 1 at 300 Market Street in Lemoyne. Already offering clothes, it is getting ready to accept non-perishable food.

Just For Today offers structured and compassionate housing and services for individuals and vets seeking help from substance abuse disorders or mental health issues. The pantry has served 75 people in less than a month.

Salon Noelle in Harrisburg joined and is collecting donations from clients. A soon-to-be third location is in the works.

Just For Today will house a pantry and a drop-off location.

The drop-off locations now will include:

– Migliore Treatment Facility, 60 South 41st and Derry Street, Harrisburg;

– Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge #2857, 4701 Fritchey Street, Harrisburg;

– Salon Noelle, 4907 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg; and

– Just for Today, 300 Market Street, Lemoyne

