Middletown American Legion presents donation to PA Wounded Warriors

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of American Legion Post 594 in Middletown are proving bingo can raise some big bucks.

On Thursday, the post awarded Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc a donation of $4,500 raised through bingo games over the last nine months.

PA Wounded Warriors is a Camp Hill-based 501(c)(3) non-profit operated by volunteers, offering emergency financial support to American servicemen and women injured in the line of duty, and their families,

“It’s just so really overwhelming and heartwarming, to be on the receiving end of all these donations, and everybody’s hard work. And we could not say thank you enough,” said Melanie Downey with PA Wounded Warriors.

Downer says previous donations have been used to help wounded warriors in need of medical care and unexpected costs incurred during the death of a loved one.

