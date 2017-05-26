Lancaster woman guilty of dealing synthetic marijuana

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman has been convicted of dealing synthetic marijuana.

Kayla Jeffries, 29, was found guilty this week of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffries was stopped by police in December because her vehicle did not have a required license plate fixture. Officers testified at trial that she had two bags of synthetic marijuana; one weighing 30 grams, the other 29 grams.

She will be sentenced after a background check.

