Eyewear is the ultimate fashion accessory. Color and texture is in in 2017– people are favoring the bold and unique!

Who else but the queen of trendy fashion herself, Susan Fotos, could better explain this years hot items. Like every good designer, Susan has chosen some of the finest models to show off her eyewear!

Check out the full video above or browse her inventory online at www.higashijewelry.com.

