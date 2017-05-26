Governor to sign Real ID bill into law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf will sign legislation today that should allow Pennsylvanians access to domestic flights and certain federal facilities without interruption.

The legislation, Senate Bill 133, repeals a 2012 law that barred the state from implementing the federal REAL ID Act that set minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and photo IDs.

Pennsylvania and several other states had refused to participate, but the Department of Homeland Security last fall said people in non-compliant states would need a passport, military ID, or some other compliant ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities where identification must be shown.

Now that Pennsylvania is working to become compliant, Homeland Security is expected to issue an extension that would allow residents to continue using their current driver’s licenses until 2020.

In the meantime, PennDOT will develop REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo IDs. Residents will have the choice of a complaint or standard identification when it’s time to renew their driver’s license or photo ID.

A REAL ID license will likely cost more than the standard license. In some states, the difference is $15.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...