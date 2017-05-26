Cordless electric mowers recalled for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric lawnmowers sold at Lowe’s and other retailers have been recalled because they could catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the circuit board in the mowers can short circuit.

The maker, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, has received 12 reported incidents with the mowers including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

The Kobalt branded mowers have a model number of KM2040X-06. On the Greenworks brands, the model number is 25302. Both were sold from May 2014 through July 2016 for about $350.

Owners should remove the battery and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.

