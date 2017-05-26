Cordless electric mowers recalled for fire hazard

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric lawnmowers sold at Lowe’s and other retailers have been recalled because they could catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the circuit board in the mowers can short circuit.

The maker, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, has received 12 reported incidents with the mowers including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

The Kobalt branded mowers have a model number of KM2040X-06. On the Greenworks brands, the model number is 25302. Both were sold from May 2014 through July 2016 for about $350.

Owners should remove the battery and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s