Building implosion to clear the way for economic development

EAST PENNSBORO, Pa. (WHTM)– A building implosion scheduled for Memorial Day weekend will clear the way for a economic development in Cumberland County.

Workers will implode the Senate Plaza building Saturday morning. The developers of the site said they plan on filling the space with restaurants, apartments, a hotel and a Sheetz.

The public is encouraged to watch the implosion from Chapel Hill United Church on Popular Church Road. East Pennsboro Township officials said people who are interested in coming to the site should arrive no later than 7 a.m. The implosion is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

Part of Erford Road and Poplar Church Road will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Senate Avenue and House Avenue will also be closed.

 

