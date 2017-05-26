Brothers continue brewing success at Hershey company

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The recipe for building a business isn’t in a book with a list of ingredients, instructions or the time it takes. But even without step-by-step instructions, brothers Chris and John Trogner have brewed success in Central Pennsylvania.

“We opened in 1997 in Harrisburg and at that point it was just the two of us, wearing a lot of different hats,” says Chris Trogner.

Troeg’s Independent Brewing started on Paxton Street in Harrisburg. There were two employees but a lot of support.

“We relied on friends and family to come in once a week to help us filter and bottle,” laughs Chris.

The Harrisburg location was a stepping stone and 20 years later, the company is in Hershey. Instead of two employees, there are now more than 200. But every day, guests learn the humble beginnings through a guided tour.

“It really all started with an idea out in Colorado,” explains Tour Guide Christie Yurkovic. “Chris was getting his undergrad degree and John flew out to live with him.”

John got a job at a local pub, learned to write recipes and to maintain equipment. Both brothers then went on to get formal beer education before returning to the Midstate.

Once the past is covered, the tour flows into the basics of production.

“It takes four ingredients to brew beer. Malted barley, water, hops and yeast,” says Christie.

Goggles on, safety procedures covered, guests are taken through the hops refrigerator, shown the main brew system and then into the tasting room.

“If you are drinking a Troeg’s beer, it was brewed right here in the main brew system,” says Christie.

Off to the side of the tasting room is a scratch brew system or “John Trogner’s playground” as Christie calls it.

“Essentially whatever beer he dreams up, new style or ingredients, he’ll try it on a small scale on the scratch brew house.”

New beers are brewed weekly and for most scratch beers, that’s the first and last time they are made. But with positive feedback, anything is possible.

“Some of our most popular beers, like Perpetual IPA, started as a scratch beer.”

Guests should schedule a guided tour before arriving at Troeg’s but every visitor has a chance to learn.

“Our self guided tour path cuts right through the heart of the brewery,” says Christie. “When the brothers were designing this facility, they wanted the public to have a way to really feel like they were in the mix, right in the middle of production.”

Besides being an educational experience, a trip to Troeg’s also includes great food and a fun atmosphere with new projects constantly in the works.

“Every year we try to do a little more,” says Chris. “We just wrapped up the splinter cellar, we’re currently expanding the back parking lot and we’re getting ready to open up an outdoor biergarten. But our biggest project is out back, and we are getting ready to about double the fermentation capacity we have to make beer.”

