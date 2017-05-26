Blood, sweat and beers for diabetes research

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Brave athletes will tackle a five-mile obstacle course this weekend, all in the name of a good cause.

Appalachian Brewing Company and Pennsy Supply will host the Brewser 2 Adventure Race in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). A schedule of races for different age and skill levels happens Sunday, May 28 from 8am-2pm on the grounds of both the brewpub and inside the vast, neighboring Silver Spring Quarry.

“Its full of challenges,” says Karen McDermott of JDRF. “The quarry run has a lot of different obstacles in it, including a mud pit and some mental obstacles. That’s exactly what Type 1 diabetics go through on a daily basis, and their families. Both mental and physical challenges.”

Racers of all ages (4+) and skill levels are welcome to run for fun or competition. Teams can register to run together.

A schedule of race times and participation levels is available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...