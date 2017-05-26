Bicyclist struck, killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday night on the State Street Bridge.

Harrisburg police said the bicyclist was traveling east in the left lane, and he was weaving back and forth in the travel lane before a vehicle struck him around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators they could not see the cyclist because the bike had no reflectors, lights, or other safety equipment.

Another driver told police they nearly struck the man because they didn’t see him until the last moment. That driver swerved, and the following vehicle was unable to avoid the collision.

The cyclist died at Harrisburg Hospital. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...