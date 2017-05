HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The 50th annual Artsfest kicks off along Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park Saturday.

There will be more than 200 art vendors, 32 food vendors , local and regional jazz musicians, a kids fest and a 3-day film festival.

More than 35,000 people are expected to attend.

Artsfest runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

To find a detailed list of events and a festival guide map head to the official website for Artsfest.

