ABC27 talks station operation at local career day

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Career Day at Robert Reid Elementary School in Middletown offered students a lot of different looks at their future endeavors.

The district invited 38 presenters to cover law, water rescue, robotics, nursing and more.

All of the speakers, including ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett, shared their career choices with students.

“We learned about how they clean water at the Suez and apparently they have to switch between baseball and soccer for the baseball stadium at City Island,” Rachel Trefz, a 10 year-old student, said.

ABC27 was happy to attend and share how its television station operates.

