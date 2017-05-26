$95.6M awarded to Philadelphia building collapse survivor

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 5, 2013 file photo rescue personnel search the scene of a building collapse in downtown Philadelphia. An arbitrator has awarded $95.6 million to a Ukrainian immigrant who was seriously injured in a 2013 Philadelphia building collapse. Mariya Plekan's attorney, Andrew Stern, announced the division of the $227 million settlement on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An arbitrator has awarded $95.6 million to a Ukrainian immigrant who was seriously injured in a 2013 Philadelphia building collapse.

An attorney for Mariya Plekan announced the division of the $227 million settlement on Thursday.

Plekan was expected to receive the largest individual portion of the settlement announced in February after a 17-week civil trial.

Six people were killed and 13 injured when a towering brick wall left unbraced during a demolition project crushed an adjacent Salvation Army store on June 5, 2013. One of the injured died a few weeks later. The jury had found the Salvation Army and building owner, a New York real estate speculator, largely responsible.

Plekan, who was a frequent shopper at the Salvation Army store, was buried beneath the rubble for 13 hours.

Related Posts