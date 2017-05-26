$325K Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Lancaster

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $325,000 was sold in Lancaster, The Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday.
The ticket for Thursday’s drawing was sold at Colonial News, at 2600 Columbia Avenue. It matched all five balls drawn; 1, 16, 21, 29, and 40.
The retailer will get a $500 selling bonus.
Winners are not identified until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 winners have a year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
