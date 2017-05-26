2nd man arrested for Ephrata bank robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a second man for the robbery of an Ephrata Township bank last week.

Nathan E. Heinzig, 36, is accused of robbing the Santander Bank at 270 North Reading Road.

Heinzig and his alleged accomplice, 27-year-old Matthew Burkhart of Ephrata, are accused of using an Airsoft pistol to demand cash from the bank.

Burkhart was arrested shortly after the robbery on May 18.

Police said Heinzig’s arrest came Friday morning when an alert employee of a local business noticed he was a passenger in a vehicle at the drive-thru window. The employee called police and provided a vehicle description, registration, and direction of travel.

Police took him into custody at a Clay Township home.

