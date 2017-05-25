Woman says road rage driver threatened her with gun in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman told police she was threatened with a gun during a road rage incident in the city.

The woman reported that she was driving with her three daughters on Hale Avenue near Berryhill Street and stopped for a vehicle attempting to park around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While she was stopped, she said a silver minivan pulled up behind her and the driver blew the horn until she began moving. She said the driver followed her, continued blowing his horn, then passed her and cut her off.

She told police that a tall, thin man in his 30’s got out of the minivan, pointed a handgun at her, and threatened her. He then fled in the van.

She said the man has short black hair, and he was wearing a brown zipped hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer E. Henry at EHenry@cityofhbg.com.

