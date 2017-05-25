Woman charged in baby’s death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is facing charges in the death of her infant son at a Middletown home last year.

Arissa K. Ward, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ward’s 2-month-old son was found dead Dec. 30 at a home in the 300 block of Lawrence Street. She told investigators she drank alcohol and smoked marijuana then fell asleep with the baby boy on a couch. She said she believed she rolled over on him, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday by Middletown police.

An autopsy confirmed the baby boy had marijuana in his system and the death was caused by complications of traumatic asphyxia combined with smothering, the complaint states.

Ward was arraigned before a district judge and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

