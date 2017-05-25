Something Good: City shop, country farm partner for win-win relationship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A corner spot makes for a cozy shop at Broad Street Market.

Vie Chevre Goat Life Soap was created out of necessity by owner David Kern to soothe sensitive skin.

“We created a beautiful, non-allergenic soap with goat milk,” Kern said.

Kearn owns two goats who graze miles away in Newville, in Cumberland County. The goats, “Cece” and “Lucy”, are residents of Red Tomato Farm. Participants from Hempfield Behavior Health take care of them.

“We feed them and then give them some water,” said Aaron, a participant at The Red Tomato Farm.

In return, the caregivers get something back from the farm that’s also a working inn.

“[It’s] designed to teach people skills that lead to career choices,” said Howard Osen, president of Hempfield Behavioral Health. “We’ve had weddings, rock concerts, bluegrass festivals with food trucks, and our folks are the event staff. They manage the parking lot, they set up for the bands.”

Community members also come to the participants. When David visits Cece and Lucy, he shares his skills by teaching lessons, including candle making.

The partnership is a win-win.

“He gets his raw product – goat’s milk – and we get the advantage of knowing him, his volunteerism. We have his products for sale in our gift shop,” Osen said.

