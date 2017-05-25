Police: Man faked injury for ambulance ride, stole cemetery flags

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a man after he faked an injury to get a ride in an ambulance and stole flags from the graves of veterans.

Randy A. Weaver, 53, no fixed address, was trying to get inside an Abbottstown restaurant to use the phone early Monday. He claimed he had been struck by a car and his arm was injured, state police in Gettysburg said.

An East Berlin EMS crew determined he had no injury. Police said Weaver fabricated the story to get a ride to Gettysburg in the ambulance.

Weaver also was found in possession of two small Pennsylvania flags and three small American flags that had been placed on the graves of military veterans. He admitted to taking the flags from the New Oxford Cemetery, police said.

Weaver faces charges including theft by unlawful taking, false reports, and false alarms to a public safety agency. He was placed in Adams County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.

