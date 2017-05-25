Penbrook police make arrest in robbery

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg teenager has been charged in an assault and cellphone theft in Penbrook.

According to police, the assault happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Canby Street. A victim told police he was assaulted and had his cellphone stolen from him.

Jikorey Brantley, 18, of Harrisburg, was then arrested and charged with robbery and simple assault.

Brantley posted bail, which was set at $25,000, according to online court documents.

