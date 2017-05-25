Pa. House votes to toughen DUI law

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House has overwhelmingly approved legislation to toughen penalties for DUI offenders who drive with suspended licenses.

House Bill 1049 would create a tiered system that increases fines and sentences with each subsequent offense.

A second-time offender would face a $1,000 fine and a minimum 90-day jail sentence. A third offense would no longer be a summary offense but a misdemeanor with a $2,500 fine and no less than three months in jail.

A fourth offense would result in a $5,000 fine and no less than two years in jail.

Under current law, DUI offenders who drive with a suspended license face the same penalty no matter how many times they get behind the wheel; a $500 fine and 60-90 day jail sentence.

The bill is awaiting consideration in the state Senate.

