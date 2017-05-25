Pa. House votes to toughen DUI law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House has overwhelmingly approved legislation to toughen penalties for DUI offenders who drive with suspended licenses.

House Bill 1049 would create a tiered system that increases fines and sentences with each subsequent offense.

A second-time offender would face a $1,000 fine and a minimum 90-day jail sentence. A third offense would no longer be a summary offense but a misdemeanor with a $2,500 fine and no less than three months in jail.

A fourth offense would result in a $5,000 fine and no less than two years in jail.

Under current law, DUI offenders who drive with a suspended license face the same penalty no matter how many times they get behind the wheel; a $500 fine and 60-90 day jail sentence.

The bill is awaiting consideration in the state Senate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...