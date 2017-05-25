Overnight home entry reported to Upper Allen police

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Upper Allen police are handling an investigation after someone reported to them their home was entered overnight.

Police received the report Wednesday that a home in the 2100 block of Canterbury Drive was entered overnight Sunday into Monday.

The suspect entered the home through a window while the owner was asleep inside, according to police. It is believed the suspect stayed there for some time before leaving.

There have been no other similar crimes in the area reported to Upper Allen police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Upper Allen Police Department at 717-238-9676 or submit a tip at upperallenpolice.com. Anonymous tips can also be reported by calling or texting 717-850-8273.

