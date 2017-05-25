Older jobless Americans: Trump’s budget means “hardship”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A half-century-old job training and placement program for older Americans is on President Donald Trump’s chopping block. Participants say eliminating it would create real hardships for them as they look for work.

Trump’s budget released this week says about 68,000 people participate in the Senior Community Service Employee Program each year. Taxpayers foot the bill for the $7.25-an-hour minimum-wage jobs.

But the budget says the $434 million program isn’t finding participants enough jobs that are not subsidized by the federal government.

The budget suggests that older people turn to another government program that helps jobless Americans of all ages.

AARP Foundation received federal money to run the program in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Director Elizabeth Stachiw (STAY’-choo) says they’re focused on getting people work, not the possibility of losing funding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...