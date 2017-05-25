Off and on rain today, downpours/t-storms possible this evening

After a few hours of sunshine yesterday, the clouds and rain returned overnight. Today will be rather damp, but not a total washout. Rain this morning will taper to showers and there will be plenty of breaks in the precipitation today. There could even be a few peeks of sunshine again too. However, any sun today will lead to destabilization later and downpours and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s today thanks to easterly flow. Rainfall totals today will be between 0.50-1.00″. Tonight will continue to be cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Friday will start cloudy with some sunshine expected by the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow also begins a warm-up heading into the holiday weekend. Clouds return for Saturday with much of the day staying dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The best chance for rain this holiday weekend will come on Sunday afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Much of Memorial Day should be dry and warm, but there is still the chance for a stray storm to pop-up during the afternoon or evening. Grilling plans should be okay, just keep an eye to the sky. We will continue to monitor the weekend forecast and post any changes. At least the region will be back into the 80s for the second half of the weekend.

