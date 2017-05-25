Newville man charged in fatal hit-run

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve identified a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 25-year-old Newburg man last year.

John M. Sullivan, 48, of Newville, was charged Thursday with accidents involving death or injury, tampering with evidence, and other counts related to the Dec. 16 crash that killed Charles Deimler, state police in Carlisle said.

Deimler was struck while walking along Roxbury Road in Upper Mifflin Township.

Sullivan was arraigned and released on $250,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...