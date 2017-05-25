Middletown woman reported missing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Middletown woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Her family told police that Aleksandra A. Reeves had been acting out of character and failed to report to a job she’s held for a long time.

Reeves is driving a red Fiat 500 Abarth with a DARE license plate.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Middletown police at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...