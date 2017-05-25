Memorial Day weekend travel forecast

By Published:
FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, afternoon rush our traffic moves along a highway in Phoenix. The average vehicle in the U.S. is now a record 11.5 years old, according to consulting firm IHS Automotive, a sign of the increased reliability of todays vehicles and the lingering impact of the sharp drop in new car sales during the recession. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) More people are expected to travel by vehicle during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to AAA.

The company estimates that 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home. It’s the highest rate of travel since 2005.

Both PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are preparing for high volumes of traffic. The agencies said they would suspend construction projects throughout the weekend.

The highest rate of travel is expected to happen on Friday afternoon and Monday evening, according to Turnpike officials. They anticipate about 2.3 million drivers on the roadway through Monday.

PennDOT is advising drivers to be prepared for traffic. On the 511 website, drivers can look at the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page and view traffic speeds on the Friday before and day of Memorial Day in 2015 and 2016.

