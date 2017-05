Cooking with the Pros food blogger Jennifer Heasley stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to showcase some easy, do-it-yourself ideas for Memorial Day parties and picnics.

Watch the videos to learn more about the recipes, or visit the following links:

http://www.cookingwiththepros.us/recipes/bacon-deviled-eggs/

http://www.cookingwiththepros.us/recipes/shrimp-pasta-salad/

http://www.cookingwiththepros.us/recipes/peachy-palmer/

