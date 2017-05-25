Mechanicsburg man accused of abusing infant daughter

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg man has been arrested for assaulting his infant daughter at a Carlisle home earlier this year.

Kyle A. Horsman, 24, is charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Horsman was caring for the 5-month-old girl and her 2-year-old brother at a home on East South Street on Feb. 10 when she sustained an injury to her head.

He claimed his daughter lost consciousness while he was changing her diaper, but instead of calling 911 immediately, he messaged the girl’s mother on Facebook and waited 90 minutes for her to come home, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by Carlisle police.

Horsman told doctors at Harrisburg Hospital and Penn State Hershey Medical Center that his daughter was in her rocker while he took the recycling outside. When he returned, he said the girl was crying and a toy was in the rocker that wasn’t there before. He said the 2-year-old may have thrown something at the baby because the boy “had been acting up all day.”

He additionally claimed his daughter calmed down as he was changing her, but then he noticed her eyes were unfocused and she was not responsive. He told doctors he pinched her leg to wake her, but she was completely limp when he picked her up.

Horsman said he used a neighbor’s phone to call his mother. When he returned to the home, he said his daughter was completely fine so he didn’t call 911.

Doctors told police the girl sustained retinal hemorrhages and a particular pattern of blood in her head that would have been caused by a “violent whiplash-like head injury.” They said the girl would have experienced “acute, rapid onset of symptoms.”

Additionally, the doctors said patterned skin injuries to the baby’s head and leg were “further supportive evidence of inflicted trauma” caused by “violent and extreme motion.” They said blood found in her brain was two different ages and “symptomatic of repeated abuse,” the complaint states.

Horsman was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $149,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

