Man accused of assaulting nurse at Harrisburg hospital

Emeka Okereke (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested after police say he assaulted a nurse at Community General Osteopathic Hospital.

Emeka Okereke, 30, grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her into a wall while she was attempting to give him medication, Lower Paxton Township police said.

Several staff members witnessed the assault Wednesday afternoon and were able to restrain Okereke, police said.

He was charged with aggravated assault and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $35,000 bail.

