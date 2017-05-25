Lancaster police seek package theft suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect is wanted by Lancaster police after packages were reported stolen from a home.

Police were called Wednesday to the first block of Laurel Street where a victim reported packages had been delivered shortly after 11 a.m. The packages were gone when the victim arrived home.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect, which show him riding a bike while wearing dark pants and a jacket. He is described as being in his 20s or 30s and has a medium build.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Off. Mazzante with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 ext. 3121 or email mazzants@lancasterpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

