Jury convicts Lancaster pub owner, 3 others in assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former city pub owner and three former employees have been found guilty of severely beating a man outside city bar on Christmas morning in 2015.

A jury deliberated for about eight hours over two days before returning the verdict Thursday morning against Anthony Maglietta and his co-defendants. All were found guilty on the most serious counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy to aggravated assault.

The other defendants were Joshua R. Ellis, 33; Alexander Rodriguez-Cruz, 27; and Raymond J. Lee, 40.

Prosecutors said the group punched and kicked a 30-year-old man outside Molly’s Pub on East Chestnut Street until he was unconscious.

Maglietta, 45, also was convicted of tampering with evidence. He told officers his surveillance cameras didn’t capture anything, but when police obtained the video with a search warrant, it showed Maglietta purposely turning the camera out of view.

Bail for all the defendants was increased to $750,000 as they await sentencing.

A fifth co-defendant, 29-year-old Francisco Camacho, pleaded guilty to robbery before the trial.

