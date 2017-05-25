How President Trump’s budget proposal would impact the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump’s proposed 36 percent cut in federally subsidized crop insurance program over a period of a decade has caught the attention of Pennsylvania’s agriculture community.

Michael Smith is the Executive Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and says concerns cross party lines.

“You have heard people voice concerns on both sides of the aisle,” Smith said. “Organizations like the American Farm Bureau who supported the president have come out expressing grave concerns about this proposal.”

Smith says the cuts would give farmers limited access to funding that gives them piece of mind.

“You have prices that are slow such as we have today,” Smith said. “You have natural disasters, droughts. Crop insurance is often a lifeline to make sure the operation remains afloat.”

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the federal budget proposal has funds allocated to build a new federal courthouse in Harrisburg.

“We have all three branches of government supporting the project, including President Trump,” Papenfuse said. “I know it has been a long time, but it is going to happen.”

Papenfuse says there is investment taking place near the area where the courthouse will be built.

“Once it is built,” Papenfuse said, “that will attract more people to build and invest in the region, and that will help Harrisburg continue to grow.”

Papenfuse says the new courthouse will generate hundreds of construction and permanent jobs in the region. He hopes that groundbreaking will take place within two years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...