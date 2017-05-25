Home invasion robbery reported in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police are looking for four men in a home invasion robbery early Thursday in the 400 block of South 13th Street.

The residents told investigators that an unknown woman knocked on their rear basement door just after midnight. The woman said she needed help and asked to use the phone.

When a resident opened the door, four masked men entered the home. One of them struck the victim and demanded money.

The group then entered the first floor and demanded money and property from three other residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Gautsch at (717) 255-3170 or Detective Iachini at (717) 255-3118.

