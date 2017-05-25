Gun fired during argument in Carlisle, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are asking anyone with information about an argument involving a gun that was fired to call them.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Franklin Street for a report that a gun was fired.

Following an investigation, police determined two people approached an orange sedan and had a discussion with the driver. A brief argument unfolded prior to the driver going southbound on Franklin Street.

One male pulled out a firearm and shot a round at the sedan before fleeing behind homes on the south side of Courtyard Drive, according to police.

The suspects were dressed in all black and are about 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

