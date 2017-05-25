DUI driver hit officer’s SUV, police say

(Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg woman was arrested for DUI after she crashed into a police SUV on Route 15 early Thursday.

Brandi Rothermel (Upper Allen Township Police Department)

Upper Allen Township police said 31-year-old Brandi Rothermel was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan in the southbound lanes when she crashed into the back of the SUV around 2:15 a.m.

The SUV was parked on the shoulder for routine traffic enforcement in the area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said.

Both vehicles were severely damaged. Rothermel and the police officer were not injured.

