Driver dies in I-81 crash near Pine Grove

PINE GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lebanon County say a motorist died when she lost control of her car on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and plunged down an embankment.

Authorities received reports of a southbound vehicle weaving across I-81 near mile marker 100 in Pine Grove Township shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the vehicle veered off the highway, down a hill and into a tree.

The driver, Michelle Koudelka of Pottsville, was rushed to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where she died during surgery.

Police are investigating.

